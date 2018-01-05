Grand jury hands up indictments in Troy quadruple homicide

By Published: Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A grand jury handed up three indictments against the men accused in the quadruple homicide in Troy on Friday.

One is against 24-year-old Justin Mann and 38-year-old James White. The other two are unrelated.

Mann and White are each facing nine counts of first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree murder, one count of burglary, one count of robbery, and two counts of criminal possession stolen property.

Four people were found dead in their basement apartment on December 26. Police announced two persons were being questioned late Friday and just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday announced two arrests.
Both Mann and White are scheduled to be arraigned at 3 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s