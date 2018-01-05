Grand jury hands up indictments in Troy quadruple homicide

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A grand jury handed up three indictments against the men accused in the quadruple homicide in Troy on Friday.

One is against 24-year-old Justin Mann and 38-year-old James White. The other two are unrelated.

Mann and White are each facing nine counts of first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree murder, one count of burglary, one count of robbery, and two counts of criminal possession stolen property. Earlier on Friday, a judge denied a request to have White released from jail

Four people were found dead in their basement apartment on December 26. Police announced two persons were being questioned late Friday and just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday announced two arrests.

Both Mann and White are scheduled to be arraigned at 3 p.m.