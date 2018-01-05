Federal authorities investigating the Clinton Foundation

WASHINGTON (CNN) – Federal authorities are investigating the Clinton Foundation.

An official says the FBI and federal prosecutors are investigating whether foundation donors were improperly promised favors or access to Hillary Clinton when she was Secretary of State.

The investigation is also looking into whether any of the foundation’s tax-exempt funds were misused.

It’s not clear what has sparked the new investigation.

A previous inquiry stalled prior to last year’s presidential election.

A Clinton Foundation spokesperson says the investigation is “politically motivated” and “unfounded”.

 

