Confirmed flu cases continue to rise in NY

By Published:
Credit: MGN Online

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the New York Department of Health, influenza activity has been widespread for past four weeks.

Widespread flu means there is an increase or a sustained number of lab-confirmed cases of influenza in more than 31 of the 62 counties.

Health officials say there was 2,887 laboratory-confirmed cases, a 66 percent increase over last week. The number of people hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed influenza was 870, an 86 percent increase over last week.

So far, there have been no pediatric deaths reported this season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s