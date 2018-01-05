Confirmed flu cases continue to rise in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the New York Department of Health, influenza activity has been widespread for past four weeks.

Widespread flu means there is an increase or a sustained number of lab-confirmed cases of influenza in more than 31 of the 62 counties.

Health officials say there was 2,887 laboratory-confirmed cases, a 66 percent increase over last week. The number of people hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed influenza was 870, an 86 percent increase over last week.

So far, there have been no pediatric deaths reported this season.