Cleanup continues in Western Mass.

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (NEWS10) – From snow to extreme cold, people are digging out in some brutal conditions.

It’s a much different scene in Stockbridge than Thursday night.

Sidewalks are clear of snow and the streets are just a little wet. Downtown isn’t isolated and stores are back open. People are going about their daily lives.

The temperatures have dropped significantly and the winds aren’t helping the situation.

Someone plowing the driveway of a property he takes care of said he wasn’t thrilled to be doing it in this weather, but it’s part of living in the Berkshires.

“The seasons are great I mean I love the changes and stuff like that but it’s just one of the things where you have to deal with it. You know if you don’t like the climate you’d move south,” Rick Marchand, a property caretaker, said.

The temperatures are expected to drop even more Friday night into Saturday.