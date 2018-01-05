CDC holding session on how Americans can survive a nuclear strike

ATLANTA (NEWS10) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is holding a session on how Americans can survive a nuclear detonation.

The CDC says the session will provide information on what public health programs have done on the federal, state, and local level to prepare and how preparation is different and similar than other emergency responses.

“While a nuclear detonation is unlikely, it would have devastating results and there would be limited time to take critical protection steps,” The CDC said. “Despite the fear surrounding such an event, planning and preparation can lessen deaths and illness.”

According to the CDC, while federal, state, and local agencies will lead the immediate response efforts, public health will play a key role in responding.

No word on what prompted the session that will be held on Tuesday, January 16.

Last year, emergency management officials held nuclear attack response drills in New York, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C.

