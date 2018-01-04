NYSP urge caution when traveling in the winter weather

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police is advising motorists to use extra caution when traveling in the snowy weather on Thursday.

New York State Police say motorists should use the two-second rule to give yourself some space from other motorists. To do this, drivers should pick an object and count to two. If you reach the object before you finish counting, you’re following too closely.

In bad weather, you should increase the count to three or four seconds for additional space.

Tips when traveling:

Get the latest weather forecast before leaving with your local weather apps, monitor radio or TV stations

In WHITE OUT conditions, turn on your Hazard or 4-way lights

Always clean your windows and mirrors FULLY of any snow and ice before driving

Keep a full tank of gas

Ensure your fluid levels are sufficient (windshield washer fluid and anti-freeze)

Ensure the spare tire is sufficient and you have the jack and wheel wrench

Use headlights at all times to increase your visibility

Vehicles equipped with simultaneous flashers are required to use them while traveling on the Thruway at a speed under 40 miles per hour.

Drive prudently. If the conditions are adverse you should decrease your speed accordingly

Look down the road for potential hazardous

Be observant

MAINTAIN SAFE DISTANCE BETWEEN VEHICLES, DON’T TAILGATE

DO NOT use cruise control. This decreases your reaction time to apply brakes.

Be aware of all EMERGENCY VEHICLES: Police, Fire, Ambulances, Town Trucks, and Maintenance Vehicles

If you do not absolutely have to go out onto the roads, then don’t

If you are involved in a crash or leave the roadway, New York State Police advise the following:

Stay in your vehicle and call 911.

Do not exit the vehicle unless it’s an emergency. You put yourself at risk of being struck by another vehicle.

Roll down windows a few inches or turn the vehicle off if you’ve been stuck in the snow for an extended period of time to prevent inhalation of carbon monoxide.

If you become stranded, know your location by being aware of your direction and mile post marker. This will help emergency responders locate you as quickly as possible.

The Thruway Authority provides a wide variety of information for travelers including current traffic conditions, accidents, and lane closures. Visit www.thruway.ny.gov for more information.