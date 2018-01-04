Northeast braces itself for a winter storm, dangerous cold

CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With another winter storm on its way, the radar is shows the band approaching in Connecticut, heading next to Massachusetts and then portions in the Capital Region. Segments of Vermont will also be impacted by the pending inclement weather.

Near the New York/Massachusetts border, you can expect to see the flakes start falling between nine and ten o’clock Thursday morning.

NEWS10 ABC will be talking with drivers who may have already driven through some of the storm or potentially headed into it.

Truck drivers from all across the country; have been facing snow storms in recent weeks.

They’re used to driving through snow, but this storm is different; it’s bringing extreme cold and strong winds creating blizzard-like conditions with little visibility.

The National Weather Service is warning drivers to be prepared for visibilities down to one quarter mile or less at times.

With winds gusting as high as 50 mph, the region will likely see a good amount of tree limbs and powerlines coming down.

Stay tuned to NEWS10 ABC for all the latest winter storm updates throughout the day.