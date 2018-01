PERTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say raped a 14-year-old girl.

Police say Cody Krutz, 22, of Perth, engaged with non-forced sexual intercourse with the girl at a private residence.

Krutz was charged with second-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned and was remanded to Fulton County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail.