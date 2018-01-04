CT rejects LaFarge trash burning plan

Published:

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Connecticut legislature has rejected a proposal to burn thousands of tons of the state’s trash at the LaFarge plant in Ravena.

Coeyman’s Town Supervisor Phillip Crandall says he believes a meeting they held last week on the issue had a lot to do with this outcome.

The proposal came after the Connecticut State Legislature shut down Hartford’s trash incinerator so officials were looking for a new way to get rid of the waste.

The idea was to ship the garbage to the LaFarge plant in Ravena for it to be shredded and burned.

It raised several health concerns and as of now, the State of Connecticut has rejected that plan.

