Winter weather harsh on the skin, Rad Soap Co. looks to heal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Winter weather can be hard on your skin, making it dry and sore.

A local business, Rad Soap Company, makes all-natural, skin-soothing products and it all started in Sue Kerber’s kitchen.

Back in in early 2009, Sue Kerber searched for something natural to relieve her son’s eczema. She turned her entrepreneurial spirit and passion for blending natural ingredients into what is today known as the Rad Soap Company.

Rad was also accepted/requested into the world of the highly prestigious, trending and selective Korean beauty/skin care market. They are one of the first and only American family owned companies to sell their products in South Korea.

Rad Soap has strict quality standards that stick closely to Sue’s mantra of “if my family won’t use it, then we won’t sell it”.