Winter weather harsh on the skin, Rad Soap Co. looks to heal

By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Rad Soap Co.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Winter weather can be hard on your skin, making it dry and sore.

A local business, Rad Soap Company, makes all-natural, skin-soothing products and it all started in Sue Kerber’s kitchen.

Back in in early 2009, Sue Kerber searched for something natural to relieve her son’s eczema. She turned her entrepreneurial spirit and passion for blending natural ingredients into what is today known as the Rad Soap Company.

Rad was also accepted/requested into the world of the highly prestigious, trending and selective Korean beauty/skin care market. They are one of the first and only American family owned companies to sell their products in South Korea.

Rad Soap has strict quality standards that stick closely to Sue’s mantra of “if my family won’t use it, then we won’t sell it”.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s