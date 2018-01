Related Coverage 1 killed in Guilderland house fire

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police have identified a man who was killed in a house fire in Guilderland last week.

Arthur Seibert, 91, was found in the basement after the fire tore through th ehome on 490 Church Road.

The fire broke out the day after Christmas.

Police said at the scene that Seibert was trapped inside the burning home.

The fire remains under investigation.