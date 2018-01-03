Shots fired lead to standoff in Columbia County

HILLSDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, a 911 call came in from a home along Route 22 in Hillsdale.

As troopers and sheriffs were searching for the house, a woman came running out into the street alerting officers to the location.

A sheriff’s deputy pulled up in front of the home, a man came out the front door and fired a gun. It’s not clear if it was fired into the air or towards the deputy’s cruiser.

The man then ran back into the house, creating a standoff situation and finally around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday he was taken into custody

Both NYS Police and Columbia County Sheriffs were on scene.

NYS Police have announced a press release later Wednesday morning.

A source close to the investigation provided NEWS10 with this information.