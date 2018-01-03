Protests ahead of NY State of the State Address

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A protest occurring outside the Capitol building ahead of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State Address on Wednesday.

Hundreds of protestors from across New York, including some of the state’s homeless population, gathered claiming the governor is not adequately addressing housing issues.

Many are part of the Housing Justice for All advocacy group. It believes that the state legislature has passed laws favoring landlords and developers, harming tenants and leaving many without a place to live.

Protestors say they are demanding action from the governor on issues such as rising rent costs, bad living conditions, increased homelessness and landlord harassment.

“We’re gonna raise our voices and folks are gonna put their bodies on the line,” Jason Walker said. “We want to make sure that the voices of the community, of the 88,000 New Yorkers who are homeless and even more of those on the brink of homelessness are up here with us as well.”

