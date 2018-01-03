No running water at Malta Gardens Mobile Home Park

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Imagine you are without running water in this cold weather and have no explanation.

That’s the reality for some tenants living at Malta Gardens mobile home park in Mechanicville.

Tenants say they haven’t been given any information since they lost water yesterday morning

Maintenance working for Solomon Management says a pipe burst “somewhere” on the property.

Crews are out looking for the leak.

Meanwhile, tenants say they have not been given any water from management and are left to fend for themselves.

“There are no crews around. There is no water main break. There was no news about a water main break. We’ve been trying to get on Facebook and trying to figure it out. I can’t figure it out and nobody has given us any information,” Tiffany Mazur, a tenant, said.

NEWS 10 ABC has been told that gallon water jugs are now made available to tenants at the leasing office.