Mass. state offices closed Thursday for non-emergency employees due to upcoming winter storm

BOSTON (NEWS10) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced that state offices will be closed Thursday for non-emergency, executive branch employees due to the upcoming winter storm.

The governor is urging everyone to stay off the roads, if possible.

“Tomorrow’s weather will create hazardous driving conditions across much of the Commonwealth. To prioritize public safety, we are asking everyone to stay off the roads and to use public transportation if necessary so road crews can safely clear snow,” said Gov. Baker. “Due to the risk of power outages and coastal flooding in many parts of the state, we urge residents to be prepared, help neighbors and be mindful of local notices throughout the storm.”

State Office Closures: State offices will be closed for all non-emergency, executive branch state employees on Thursday, January 4, 2018.

Highway Travel: Travel will be significantly impacted with snow covered roads, low visibility and possible white-out conditions. Motorists should stay off the roads and use public transit when possible. If you must drive, please exercise caution, “don’t crowd the plow”, and stay behind snow removal equipment on the roadways.

MBTA: The MBTA will run a weekday train schedule, buses will use snow routes and ferry service will be suspended, while the commuter rail will operate on a reduced schedule. Commuters are encouraged to be patient, allow plenty of time for travel and plan ahead by checking MBTA.com/winter or @MBTA on Twitter for real-time updates.

Public Safety: Please clear home and auto exhaust vents to prevent carbon monoxide exposure and avoid downed utility wires. Also, please assist in keeping sidewalks, fire hydrants and storm drains in your neighborhood clear.

Follow the latest forecast updates.