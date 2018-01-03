Manafort sues Mueller, Justice Department over Russia probe

By Published:
× Paul Manafort FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort accompanied by his lawyers, arrives at U.S. Federal Court, in Washington. Manafort is denying that he violated a judge’s order through his involvement in an op-ed intended to be published in an English-language newspaper in Ukraine. Manafort attorney Kevin Downing says in court papers that his client did nothing wrong by editing the op-ed. Downing says his client only sought to “correct the public record” about his work in Ukraine.( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.

Paul Manafort alleges in the lawsuit that Mueller exceeded his authority by investigating him for conduct that was not related to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort was indicted in October and has pleaded not guilty.

The suit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington.

Manafort’s lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment, and a spokesman for Mueller’s office declined to comment.

