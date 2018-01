TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A grand jury hearing took place in the Troy quadruple homicide case on Wednesday.

Those inside did listen to testimony.

This comes a day before the accused killers Justin Mann and James White will appear in City Court for a hearing.

Both men are charged with first-degree murder.

Services will be held for the victims this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. inside of the Troy Middle School.