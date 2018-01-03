Dangers over heating propane delivery backlog

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some Capital Region propane gas customers are being left in the cold tonight.

That’s after their supplier was apparently caught off guard by the frigid temperatures.

Knocking on tank, it’s a sound no propane customer ever wants to hear during the winter.

“We ran out around 5 last night,” Tyler Swearingen said.

But it’s not because of an overdue bill.

Swearingen says the Glenville home he shares with his parents, brother, and grandparents is now being warmed by three electric heaters. That’s after their propane supplier Ferrell Gas was apparently caught off guard by the surge in propane use when the mercury plummeted.

After waiting on hold for a half an hour, they were told they would have to wait for at least a week.

“They’re saying seven to 10 days. We said we have elderly people living here, can we prioritize it? They said, no we can’t prioritize.”

Swearingen and his family are not alone, not by a long shot. Many are expressing their frustration and anger on Facebook. One person says, ‘Anybody know how to get in touch with Ferrellgas. We are out of gas, so we are out of heat.’ Another says, ‘So here I am since midnight with no heat. Out of fuel on an auto-fill which makes no sense. Never use Ferrell Gas.'”

To make matters worse, many Ferrell customers can’t just hire another company for a fill-up.

“If we owned the tank we could go to anyone we wanted. Right now, Ferrell Gas owns it so we have to wait it out.”

Just like many of their customers, NEWS10 ABC also reached out to Ferrellgas. So far, there hasn’t been a response.