Broadcast Engineer

News10 ABC has an opening for a Broadcast Engineer to work with station engineering staff in support of the studio equipment and to maintain two UHF DTV transmitter sites.

Preferred Qualifications:

Skills/Abilities and Knowledge:

Previous experience maintaining broadcast equipment and associated IT systems in a studio environment required.

Experience in troubleshooting and repairing broadcast transmitters, digital and analog microwave and remote control systems associated with broadcast transmitters. Experience working with and maintaining high power antenna systems are a plus.

Key Responsibilities:

Work with studio maintenance staff in support of the studio’s audio and video systems and IT based control for both Ross News Automation and Crispin Master Control automation systems.

Work with Chief Engineer to keep television transmission systems fully operational and FCC compliant.

Maintain all EAS monthly logs, for both transmitters as required by FCC.

Maintain ENG transmission systems including central receive sites and truck located transmitters and antennas.

How to Apply : All internal & external applicants must apply online @ www.nexstar.tv/careers. First time users must create an account then apply for this job and attach your resume. Background check required. A NEXSTAR BROADCASTING STATION. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.