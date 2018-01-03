Bannon says Trump Tower meeting was ‘treasonous’

WASHINGTON (CNN) – Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon reportedly said the 2016 meeting between Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer was “treasonous.”

That’s according to a new book, “Fire and Fury,” obtained by the Guardian.

In the now-infamous trump tower meeting, the lawyer purportedly offered campaign officials damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., and then-campaign Chairman Paul Manafort were present.

According to the Guardian, Bannon told the book’s author that they should have immediately called the FBI.

The author quoted him as saying “they’re going to crack don junior like an egg on national TV.”

He also reportedly said Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the Trump campaign’s potential Russia ties centers on money laundering.

The White House declined to comment on Bannon’s reported comments.