1/3 Pet Connection: Diesel

Diesel is a 1-year old, playful neutered male pit bull mix.

He has previously lived with kids and would do well in most households. He is very excited with other dogs and may do best as the only dog to start while he settles into a new home.

Diesel has been receiving basic obedience at APF and knows “Sit” and “Down”. He is doing well with his training, LOVES treats, and would be a great candidate for continued training classes.

Diesel has LOVED playing in the snow this winter! If you’re looking for an active dog that will enjoy hiking and adventure with you, Diesel may be the one for you!

Stop by the APF Tuesday through Saturday 12:00 –4:30 to meet him!

Animal Protective Foundation 518-374-3944