ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are in mourning after one of their own passed away.

Trooper Michael Anson, a Capital Region native, passed away from an illness stemming from his assignment at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Trooper Anson was assigned to New York City to aid in the search and recovery efforts. He served the State Police for 31 years, including at the East Greenbush, Brunswick, and Schodack barracks.

Anson leaves behind a wife and three children.