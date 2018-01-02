School bus safety in the dangerous cold

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over a dozen Capital Region schools announced delays on Tuesday some due to mechanical problems.

With dangerously cold temperatures, you could have a dangerous commute into school. I caught up with some people who are making sure that these buses are safe to ride this morning

“The buses are idle for a few days during the break week,” Alfred Karam, Shenendehowa Director of Transportation, said.

Those idle buses were just one of the issues causing school delays throughout the capital region on Tuesday. Karam said that his crews have been anticipating these pesky problems since before dawn.

“We brought an extra crew of mechanics in at about 4 AM and they’ve been starting buses to make sure all the buses are running and that we’re going to start school on time.”

So how do they make sure they can get the kids to school safely on these cold mornings? Karam said the prep starts early.

“The prep starts back in November and we start cutting the fuel with a kerosene mixture. As the temperature gets below 32, we start plugging the buses into the electrical grid that helps maintain the temperature in the motor.”

A school bus driver this morning offered his biggest tip – make sure your children are dressed appropriately for the cold. You do not want to be uncomfortable while you’re outside waiting for one of these buses.