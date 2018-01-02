Freezing temperatures causing car troubles

By Published:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s been another busy day for AAA Northway Driver Visham Pitamber.

“Uh, I think I’ve finished about 15. I probably got about six more going, but, they keep coming,” Pitamber said.

 

He’s been on the road since 6 this morning, with no end in sight.

“When it’s cold, chances for a lot of jump starts, members lock their keys in, trying to warm up the car, a lot of flat tires. So, we come prepared.  We know it’s gonna be a busy day.”

Of course over the last few days, it’s been mostly dead batteries.

“Now your batteries four years old. So if you keep having problems I would recommend you have it tested.”

AAA Northway typically gets about 350 calls a day, but since Christmas, they’ve been averaging over a thousand.

 

“I love being staying busy because it makes the day go faster.”

With it being just the start of a cold winter, he probably has a lot of busy days ahead.

