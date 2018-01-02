Fighting cabin fever after being stuck inside for days

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When it is brutally cold for this long, staying motivated can be a bit of a challenge.

Many people are complaining of cabin fever or worse, snow rage.

Thanks to sub-zero temperatures, you have probably been cooped up inside for days – maybe even a week. Cabin fever does exist and here’s how to break it.

When it’s this cold day after day, leaving the house becomes a challenge.

The isolation is probably the worst thing you could do this time of year.

Cabin fever may not be a psychiatric diagnosis but it does exist, according to clinical psychologist Dr. Rudy Nydegger.

“The temptation is, ‘well as soon as I feel up to it, I’m going to do such and such.’ The problem with that is, the longer we put it off, the longer we feel crummy.”

Dr. Nydegger says now is the time to push yourself and find ways to stay socially and physically active.

“Maybe you don’t feel like going out and walking for an hour, but you can go out and walk for 15-20 minutes. If the weather supports it, do it outdoors. If not, go someplace indoors.”

An indoor place could be the mall where many people gravitate to escape the extreme cold and avoid cabin fever.

“I really like going to bookstores and stuff like that to get out of the house. Because it’s also cozy to do that, so I went to Barnes and Noble,” Julia Unser, of Colonie, said.

“It can be hard but when you have two little ones that keep you up all day and night sometimes, there’s usually something to keep you busy,” Bob Cherico, of Colonie, said.

“I just have to get up and get out. I have bills to pay, things I need to do, so I have to get out of the house,” Shirley Rhodes, of Colonie, said.

I know we want comfort food this time of year but avoid junk foods that will make you feel lethargic. It’s important to up your mood before the tipping point.