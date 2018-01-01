Major gas leak forces evacuation of three Cohoes apartment buildings on New Year’s Eve

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A major gas leak shut down part of a street in Cohoes, forcing residents to evacuate Sunday.

National Grid says residents were evacuated from three adjoining apartment buildings on Olmstead Street between Van Vechten and Ontario Street around 11:00 a.m. Sunday following reports of a smell of gas in the buildings.

Approximately 30 people from 17 apartments in the three buildings were evacuated to a nearby senior center to stay warm during the frigid temperatures Sunday morning.

National Grid crews worked overnight to repair the gas leak and were able to restore gas and electric and make the buildings safe for residents to return around 3:00 a.m. Monday.

National Grid crews remained at the scene Monday morning, although Olmstead Ave has been reopened and residents were being allowed back in their homes. National Grid officials were not able to provide information on an exact cause and location of the gas leak.