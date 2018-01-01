Fire destroys farmer’s garage, tractor

BERLIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s been a rough start to the new year for one local farmer who lost his garage and his tractor in a fire Monday morning.

The flames broke out inside a garage at 17207 Route 22 in Berlin.

The garage is separated from the home and firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading.

Because it’s in such a rural area, fire departments had to truck in water from the village. Another challenge was the frigid cold temperatures.

“We’ve got a couple of ambulances here on the scene and if they need rehab they can go down and sit in an ambulance and get dried out and warmed up,” Chief William Osterhout said. “They’ll have all of their vitals checked and if the rescue squad people determine that they’re available to come back to the scene they can come back, if not we’ll send them home.”

Fire investigators are still working to figure what sparked the flames.