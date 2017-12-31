Good Riddance Day, a little known New Year’s Eve tradition

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – You may not have known that the confetti that falls in Times Square after the ball drop has writing on it, it’s all part of a little-known holiday called “Good Riddance Day.”

Before we can achieve all our goals for the New Year, we need to let go of all our mistakes and low points of 2017; and what better way to do it than by literally shredding them up.

Before the ball drops Sunday night, revelers come to Times Square to write wishes on bits of confetti that will fill the sky as the city rings in 2018.

“I wish for my family to have a great year. I really want to go on vacation, to the islands,” a young girl said.

Out with the old and in with the new.

Festivities including the 11th annual Good Riddance Day provide an opportunity to destroy paper evidence of bad memories from the year into a shred it truck.

“There’s these things that hold us back in one way or another and part of the ritual of New Years is not just what we want that’s new but what we want to say good riddance to that’s held us back,” said Tim Tompkins, President, Times Square Alliance.

Some bidding “bye bye ..” to a failed romance or financial debt.

A sweet feeling Carissa and Austen Payan now have after shredding their bills, paying off $25,000 in debt this year winning the Good Riddance Day contest for their entry.

“I didn’t even want $1 left going into the next year with us,” Carissa Payan said.

“It feels great. It’s a burden lifted off our shoulders,” Austen Payan said.

We can expect the 3,000 pounds of confetti to drop without a hitch tonight after a successful test run in Times Square.