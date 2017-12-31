First Night festivities highlight New Year’s traditions in Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thousands of people are heading up north to ring in 2018 for Saratoga Springs’ big New Year’s party.

But will the extreme cold outside keep folks from coming out?

First Night is just getting underway with the annual 5k race here at Skidmore College.

It’s freezing outside, but about 1,100 people are braving the cold on the last day of 2017.

From here people will head downtown, where most of the action will take place indoors.

You’ll need a button to get you inside the 30 warm venues where you can watch bands, comedians and magicians.

This year marks the 22nd anniversary of First Night, which happens to be the oldest and largest New Year’s Eve celebration between New York City and Montreal.

Usually about 15-20,000 people come out for the event, especially the fireworks at midnight and the organizer isn’t expecting the cold to turn people away.

They’re prepared for the frigid weather, placing heaters along Broadway and having CDTA buses shuttling people to the various venues.

“If they dress warmly, if they dress in layers, they’re going to be fine. When you get into a venue it’s going to be just as warm as it ever was,” said Alix Jones, First Night Saratoga organizer.

Most of the events are just starting; you can still get buttons for the indoor venues at the City Center and Lake Avenue School.

But, if you’re heading downtown be aware there’s several roads blocked off tonight:

(per Saratoga Springs Police)

Parking and Road Closures for First Night