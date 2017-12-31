Apartment building a total loss after fire in Granville

Published:
Photo Courtesy: Scotty Jones, Tri-County Fire Videos

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Red Cross is aiding 11 people after a three-alarm fire destroyed an apartment building in Granville.

Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly eight hours due to tough cold conditions and complications with frozen hydrants.

The building was ruled a total loss. While no injuries were reported, several pets died in the fire.

The fire chief says an electric heat register caught a curtain on fire in one of the apartments. The fire then spread to a couch and eventually the entire building.

