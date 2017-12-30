Two men arraigned in Troy quadruple homicide

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men were arrested early Saturday morning, and arraigned in connection with the quadruple homicide in Troy earlier this week.

James White, 38, and Justin Mann, 24, both of Schenectady, were each charged with one count of 1st-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder.

Both defendants were arraigned in Troy City Court and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail.

Four people were found dead in their basement apartment on December 26. Police announced two persons were being questioned late Friday and just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday announced two arrests.

Troy Police credited the arrests to the work of Troy Police Detectives, the NYSP Major Crimes Unite, NYS DOCCS, the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office and several other law enforcement agencies. Police also thanked the public for providing numerous tips and other forms of assistance.