Troy mourns loss of homicide victims, following Saturday’s arrests

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – These murders are affecting people across the Capital Region and beyond.

NEWS10 ABC has been dedicated to following this story and has the latest community reaction in Troy.

A vigil just took place outside the home where the four people were brutally murdered.

The community is showing their support for the innocent lives that were lost and

Family, friends and strangers came together outside 158 2nd Avenue to show their love for children Shanise Myers and her brother Jeremiah, as well as their mother Shanta Myers and her girlfriend Brandi Mells.

Troy Police believe all four of them were killed in their basement apartment on December 21st. Their bodies were discovered days later on December 26th, by the property manager.

After police arrested two people in connection to the murders, the community is feeling some relief; lighting candles and releasing balloons in honor of the victims.

A little closure possibly provided for Khalif Coleman, the nephew of Shanta Myers.

“It took weight off my shoulders and weight off my chest because we finally found somebody that found them and they can get off the street where we can have our kids to feel safer,” said Khalif Coleman.