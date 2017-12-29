No arrests yet in Troy quadruple homicide, investigation continues

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are still trying to figure out who’s responsible for killing four people in a basement apartment in Troy.

As they work the case, the homicides are impacting many in the community even those you may not think.

“You’d have to be somewhat of a savage to commit this kind of a crime,” Troy Police Captain Dan DeWolf said.

Captain DeWolf reiterating the comments of the Troy Police Chief on the brutal murders of four people – children Shanise Myers and her brother Jeremiah, their mother Shanta Myers and her girlfriend Brandi Mells.

Police are releasing few details but say the investigation remains active.

“There’s tons of information coming in and it’s being run down as it comes in by detectives.”

Several sources with intimate knowledge of the investigation described to NEWS10 ABC how they were killed. NEWS10 ABC decided only to say these were horrific murders.

Former Troy Police Captain John Cooney says releasing these details could jeopardize the case.

“We don’t want them ever being able to say well I said that because I heard it on the news. No, you said that because you were there and you did it,” Cooney said.

Police can’t avoid these details they witnessed the scene firsthand.

“With children involved, all the resilience that we build through our training right from day one in the academy goes right out the window.”

Those images will stay with them forever.

“It’s a matter of how we handle it with the officers’ experiencing it and let them know that it’s perfectly natural.”

Troy has been working with peer counselors but Cooney says they’ll have to watch out for signs of PTSD in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, police will try to put their emotions aside to get justice.

“We’re hopeful that you know we’re going to come to a good conclusion here and catch our killer or killers,” Captain DeWolf said.

Victory Christian Church of Albany is offering a $10,000 reward for information that may lead to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information can call the Troy Police Department or submit an anonymous tip through Capital Region Crime Stoppers. The hotline is 1 (833)-ALB-TIPS or the app can be downloaded for free by searching P3TIPS.