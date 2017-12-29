Man, dog burned in house fire

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating a fire that happened on Font Grove Road in New Scotland Friday afternoon.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found 91-year-old Nazzerine Donato and his dog with burn injuries outside the home.

Donato was treated on scene by paramedics and was transported to Westchester Medical Hospital via helicopter. He is currently in critical condition with severe burns to his upper body and face.

The dog was transported to Delmar Animal Hospital where it had to be euthanized.

Police say the home is a total loss.

Officials believe the fire spread from a wood stove in the residence.