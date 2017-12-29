Gov. Cuomo announces proposal to help students fight student loan debt

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a proposal to help students under crushing student loan debt.

The proposal will be part of the Gov. Cuomo’s State of the State Address. It includes a series of new reforms to help students navigate loans and new protections to ensure they are treated fairly.

The governor’s office says New York has already taken steps to make a college education even more affordable through the Excelsior Free Tuition Scholarship program for all public colleges and universities to eliminate tuition for working and middle class families. Additionally, New York has also created the innovative Get On Your Feet Loan Repayment Program that will cover the first two years of student loan payments for NYS public and private college graduates with incomes below $50,000.

Nationally, student loan debt is the second highest debt category in the U.S. In New York, the average student loan burden is more than $30,000.