Flu spreading rapidly across NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Health officials in New York say the flu is spreading rapidly across the state.

According to the Department of Health, in the last week alone, there have been 1,745 laboratory confirmed cases of the flu, a 96 percent increase from the previous week.

The number of those hospitalized also increased to 475, a 55 percent increase.

Health officials say despite the rise in cases, there have been no deaths from the flu this year.

The Department of Health is officially categorizing the flu as geographically widespread.