DEC cancels First Day Hikes in the Adirondacks due to extreme cold

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced it is canceling First Day hikes in the Adirondacks due to the extreme cold.

The following hikes have been canceled:

Poke-O-Moonshine Mountain

Hadley Mountain

Willie Wildlife Marsh

Stillwater Mountain Summit Hike

The Stillwater hike has been rescheduled for Monday, January 15 at 10 a.m.

Be sure to check with the park or site to confirm whether the First Day hike is still taking place before traveling.

Due to the extremely cold weather expected across the region, DEC officials are reminding hikers to be prepared for the weather. You’re advised to bring water and wearing warm layered clothing, sunglasses, proper footwear/headwear, and snowshoes if the snow depth is over a foot or so deep. Ski poles or something similar are also recommended to help with balance.

Visit the New York State Parks website for information about first day hikes in State Parks: https://parks.ny.gov/events/first-day-hikes.aspx.