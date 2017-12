ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The corruption trial of a former aide to Governor Andrew Cuomo has been postponed for a couple of weeks.

Joe Percoco and three other men are charged with bid-rigging and bribery related to state economic development projects.

Defense lawyers say they need more time to study some late-arriving documents.

The trial was supposed to start at the beginning of next month but will now begin on January 22.