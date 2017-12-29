12/29 Pet Connection: Juice

By Published:

Meet Juice. He is a mid-sized 9-year-old neutered Staffordshire Terrier with a glorious espresso bean coat and milk chocolate eyes.

He is fairly easy to walk on a leash and knows his basic commands. He is always up for a snuggle or a belly rub.

Juice needs a home where he will be the only animal as he does not play well with others.

He loves to play with any type of ball and carrying sticks around. Juice’s pleasantly playful antics can keep you amused for hours!!

Saratoga County Animal Shelter (518) 885-4113

