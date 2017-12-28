What you need for your winter survival kit

(NEWS10) – Make sure you’re prepared for the bitterly cold weather over the next several days.

Officials urge everyone to have a winter survival kit in their car. In the event of an emergency, it could save your life and the life of your passengers.

Winter Survival Kit

a shovel

windshield scraper and small broom

flashlight with extra batteries

battery powered radio

water

snack food including energy bars

raisins and mini candy bars

matches and small candles

extra hats, socks, and mittens

First aid kit with pocket knife

Necessary medications

blankets or sleeping bag

tow chain or rope

road salt, sand, or cat litter for traction

booster cables

emergency flares and reflectors

fluorescent distress flag and whistle to attract

Kit tips

Reverse batteries in the flashlight to avoid accidental switching and burnout.

Store items in the passenger compartment in case the trunk is jammed or frozen shut.

Choose small packages of food that you can eat hot or cold.

911 tips

If possible, call 911 on your cell phone. Provide your location, condition of everyone in the vehicle and the problem you’re experiencing.

Follow instructions: you may be told to stay where you are until help arrives.

Do not hang up until you know who you have spoken with and what will happen next.

If you must leave the vehicle, write down your name, address, phone number, and destination. Place the piece of paper inside the front windshield for someone to see.

Survival tips

Prepare your vehicle: Make sure you keep your gas tank at least half full.

Be easy to find: Tell someone where you are going and the route you will take.

If stuck: Tie a florescent flag (from your kit) on your antenna or hang it out the window. At night, keep your dome light on. Rescue crews can see a small glow at a distance. To reduce battery drain, use emergency flashers only if you hear approaching vehicles. If you’re with someone else, make sure at least one person is awake and keeping watch for help at all times.

Stay in your vehicle: Walking in a storm can be very dangerous. You might become lost or exhausted. Your vehicle is a good shelter.

Avoid Overexertion: Shoveling snow or pushing your car takes a lot of effort in storm conditions. Don’t risk a heart attack or injury. That work can also make you hot and sweaty. Wet clothing loses insulation value, making you susceptible to hypothermia.

Fresh Air: It’s better to be cold and awake than comfortably warm and sleepy. Snow can plug your vehicle’s exhaust system and cause deadly carbon monoxide gas to enter your car. Only run the engine for 10 minutes an hour and make sure the exhaust pipe is free of snow. Keeping a window open a crack while running the engine is also a good idea.

Don’t expect to be comfortable: You want to survive until you’re found.