Precautions to prevent household pipes from freezing

(NEWS10) – With the bitterly cold temperatures across the Capital Region, homeowners are advised to take steps to prevent pipes from bursting.

Property owners are urged to be vigilant to protect their homes, apartments, or businesses.

Prevent pipes from freezing

Keep your thermostat set to the same temperature for both day and night, even when you are not home;

Close all exterior doors, including garage doors and other exterior entryways;

Open hot & cold faucets to a slow drip during the coldest time of the day or night;

Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow heat to reach uninsulated pipe near exterior walls. Don’t forget to remove any stored household cleaners and chemicals out of the reach of children; and

Know the location of your internal shut off valves in case of a leak or frozen pipe.

Officials advise anyone who discovers that a pipe is frozen to keep the faucet(s) open and contact a licensed plumber immediately. If a household water pipe bursts, turn off the water at the internal shut-off valve immediately.

If you’re going to be away from your home for an extended period of time, be careful of how much you lower the heat.