Police: Driver arrested after crashing into garage

FEURA BUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are looking into what caused a woman to drive off the road and crash into a garage.

It happened around a.m. Thursday on Indian Fields Road in Feura Bush.

The driver slammed into the side of this cinder block storage garage, causing it to partially collapse.

Susan Chase owns the garage which sits about 100 feet away from her home.

She’s lived there for more than 30 years and expressed her frustration with problems along this stretch of Route 32.

The speed limit is 55 MPH.

Chase says that’s way too fast for this winding road and that this is not the first time something like this has happened here.

“Two weeks ago a guy came down the road hit my mail box here went on the other side of the road corrected went up came back on this side and flipped his truck over,” Chase said. “Ya know and I’ve had this tree hit they drive right up on the lawn hit the tree 6:00 in the afternoon on a summer night.”

State Police say the driver was uninjured and was arrested. They will be releasing more information regarding the crash later.