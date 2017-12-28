New York DEC announces grants to improve water quality

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is offering $87 million in grants to improve the water supply across the state.

Ninety-five projects are targeted to protect water quality, reduce polluted runoff and restore aquatic habitats.

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos says $58 million will go toward improving and updating sewer systems, $14.6 million will be spent on land acquisition to safeguard water quality, $5 million to improve salt storage and more than $1 million to protect and restore aquatic habitat as well as fund other projects.

A complete list of grants can be found on the Regional Economic Development Council’s website .