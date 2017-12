WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man they say had sexual contact with a teenager.

Robert Mosher, 41, is accused of having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl that was known to him.

He was charged with first-degree criminal sex act and first-degree sex abuse.

Mosher was arraigned and remanded to Saratoga Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail/$50,000 bond.