IRS issues guidance on prepayment of local taxes

By Published:
FILE - In this photo March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington. Contrary to widespread perceptions, the IRS still appears to be enforcing the unpopular Obama-era requirement that most people carry health insurance or risk a fine. The agency says it will automatically reject electronic returns for tax year 2017 that don’t specify if the taxpayer had health insurance. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The IRS has issued guidance that could help homeowners figure out if they can save money by paying next year’s local property taxes early.

The federal tax overhaul signed by Republican President Donald Trump last week puts a new $10,000 limit on deductions for state and local taxes.

People in some states have been lining up to pay their 2018 taxes early, hoping for one last shot at the exemption.

The IRS says Wednesday that some homeowners who pay real estate taxes early will be able to claim the deduction, but only if the taxes were assessed, billed and paid in 2017.

The IRS says people can’t guess at what next year’s assessment might be, pay that amount ahead of time and still get the deduction.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s