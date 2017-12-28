Home destroyed in Hoosick Falls house fire

HOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Firefighters were called to a home in Hoosick Falls on Thursday to put out a house fire.

The battle against the blaze was seriously impaired by the freezing cold temperatures outside.

Flames broke out at around 10:30 a.m. at Number 3 Waldron Avenue. The fire rose to three-alarm and mutual aid was needed due to frozen hydrants.

“It’s very treacherous, very icy, slippery, we had the village out helping us sand it around the fire zone,” Hoosick Falls Asst. Fire Chief Jonathan Coon said. “Any spray off from the hoses it turns right to ice, and it’s all over the engines and trucks and stuff like that.”

Officials do not yet know the cause of the fire. The home is considered a total loss.

Four people who lived there, including two young children, are now being helped by the American Red Cross.

One firefighter suffered an eye injury at the scene. He was treated and released.