ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – CDTA has announced its New Year’s Eve free bus ride hours.

It’s offering the free service to help support the Capital Region Stop DWI at each of its regular bus stops.

Service will run from 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve through approximately 2 a.m. on January 1.

CDTA is also offering special Saratoga First Night transportation. If you show a First Night button, you ride free on all regular Saratoga bus routes and special shuttle routes from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.