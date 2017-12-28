80 facilities participate in pilot drug take back program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is making it easier to dispose of any unwanted prescription medication.
The DEC is currently partnered with 80 facilities across the state.
A drug take back box will be installed at the locations beginning in April 2018. The box will be locked, and when the drugs are picked up by the DEC, they are tracked, weighed and incinerated.
The pilot program is open and is accepting applications.
Participating Capital Region locations
|
Regional Economic Development Councils
|
County
|
Awardee
|
Capital Region
|
Albany
|
Marra’s Pharmacy
217 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
|
Capital Region
|
Albany
|
Four Corners Pharmacy LLC
360 Delaware Ave
Delmar, NY 12054
|
Capital Region
|
Columbia
|
Hannaford Supermarket & Pharmacy
2967 Route 9 Ste 400
Valatie, NY 12184
|
Capital Region
|
Rensselaer
|
Young’s Pharmacy & General Store, LLC
1636 Burden Lake Rd
Averill Park, NY 12018
|
Capital Region
|
Schenectady
|
Hannaford Supermarket & Pharmacy
1400 Altamont Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303