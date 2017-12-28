80 facilities participate in pilot drug take back program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is making it easier to dispose of any unwanted prescription medication.

The DEC is currently partnered with 80 facilities across the state.

A drug take back box will be installed at the locations beginning in April 2018. The box will be locked, and when the drugs are picked up by the DEC, they are tracked, weighed and incinerated.

The pilot program is open and is accepting applications.

Participating Capital Region locations

Regional Economic Development Councils County Awardee Capital Region Albany Marra’s Pharmacy 217 Remsen St Cohoes, NY 12047 Capital Region Albany Four Corners Pharmacy LLC 360 Delaware Ave Delmar, NY 12054 Capital Region Columbia Hannaford Supermarket & Pharmacy 2967 Route 9 Ste 400 Valatie, NY 12184 Capital Region Rensselaer Young’s Pharmacy & General Store, LLC 1636 Burden Lake Rd Averill Park, NY 12018 Capital Region Schenectady Hannaford Supermarket & Pharmacy 1400 Altamont Ave Schenectady, NY 12303