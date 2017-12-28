12/28 Pet Connection: Fito

By Published:

Fito(Fy-Toe)

He is a 4-5 year old DSH neutered male. He was left behind by his former owner with his brother.

Fito did not do well when he first arrived at the shelter. Now that he is getting comfortable with his surroundings, he has become a real love bug.

We feel that Fito will be good in a home with kids and other cats. We do not know how he is with dogs.

He will definitely need a little bit of time to adjust to his new home, as he did here with us.

He has the most unique face!!

Saratoga County Animal Shelter (518) 885-4113

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s