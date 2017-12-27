NY Tax Department offers help to resolve tax debt

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Tax Department has several programs to help people who owe back taxes resolve their debt.
The services include:
- Installment payment agreements so you can pay as you go
- Quick pay, launched earlier this year, gives people a way to pay online any time.
- The Voluntary Disclosure and Compliance Program allows you to come clean about unfiled tax returns and avoid penalties for criminal charges.
- The Offer in Compromise Program accepts a portion of the debt as the whole for those who are considered financially distressed.
If you disagree with a tax department bill or notice, you can challenge it.