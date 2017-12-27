NY Tax Department offers help to resolve tax debt

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Tax Department has several programs to help people who owe back taxes resolve their debt.

The services include:

Installment payment agreements so you can pay as you go Quick pay, launched earlier this year, gives people a way to pay online any time. The Voluntary Disclosure and Compliance Program allows you to come clean about unfiled tax returns and avoid penalties for criminal charges. The Offer in Compromise Program accepts a portion of the debt as the whole for those who are considered financially distressed.

If you disagree with a tax department bill or notice, you can challenge it.